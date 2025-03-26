Reds Outfielder Austin Hays to Open Season on Injured List, Spencer Steer to Begin Season on Active Roster
Reds' Manager Terry Francona said on Wednesday that Austin Hays will start the 2025 season on the injured list, according to Joe Danneman of Fox 19.
Spencer Steer, who the Reds previously said would start the season on the roster, will now start the season on the active roster and be available to DH.
On Tuesday night, Reds' Radio reported that Austin Hays was not in the lineup because he was dealing with a calf injury. According to Francona, Hays had a calf issue last season that he tried to play through, and it gave him trouble. Cincinnati is able to backdate his IL stint, and there is a chance he could miss just the first six games of the season.
Hays had an impressive spring, slashing .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 spring training games.
Although Steer won't be able to play in the field, having him available to be in the lineup is big for the Reds. Francona mentioned this was Steer's decision and that he might not be available every day, but having his bat in the lineup some days is better than none.
Over his last two full seasons with Cincinnati, he’s played in 314 games. During that time, the 27-year-slashed .248/.338/.433 with 121 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases.
Andrew Abbott, Austin Hays, Rhett Lowder, Alexis Diaz, and Tyler Stephenson will all start the season on the injured list.
The Reds open the season against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast