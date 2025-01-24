Inside The Reds

Reds Praised by National Baseball Writer Following Plethora of Offseason Moves

The Reds offseason has impressed one national writer.

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after flying out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have been recognized for their work this offseason.

ESPN's Buster Olney says that the Reds are the most improved team of the offseason. Olney put the Reds ahead of the Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Rangers, and Nationals.

The unlucky record in one-run games compiled with the changes new manager Terry Francona is preparing to implement is what most intrigues Olney.

The additions of right handed pitcher Brady Singer, infielder Gavin Lux, and catcher Jose Trevino were a part of his reasoning for optimism with the Reds but he mostly keyed on Francona.

Olney also mentioned that Red Sox legendary second baseman Dustin Pedroia has offered his services to help Francona with anything he may need. The Reds new manager has positioned a few former players and coaches who had success with him in the Reds organization.

