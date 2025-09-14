Reds Top Prospect Impresses in Rehab Start After Dealing With Multiple Injuries
The Cincinnati Reds second-ranked prospect Rhett Lowder returned to Triple-A Louisville to make a rehab start on Saturday.
In his first game action since May 22, Lowder pitched two scoreless innings against the Toledo Mudhens, allowing just two hits, one run, and two strikeouts. He threw 25 strikes and 34 pitches total.
Last season, he had a 2-2 record with a 1.17 ERA in six starts after being called up to the Reds on August 30, 2024
Lowder has missed the entire 2025 campaign. He came into spring training dealing with a forearm issue that kept him out for the first month of the season.
It's great to see the 23-year-old return to Triple-A this season. It's great news for Lowder and the Reds. He posted a 1.17 ERA in six starts last season for the Reds. Cincinnati took Lowder with the seventh pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
In early May, Lowder went on a minor league rehab assignment and made three starts, but in the third start, he left the game with an oblique strain.
