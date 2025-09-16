Relive Tyler Stephenson's Bases Clearing Double in Reds' Win Over Cardinals

Inside The Reds

A much-needed win.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates after hitting a three-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds had already blown multiple leads on Monday night and another loss would have been devastating. However, catcher Tyler Stephenson made sure that didn't happen in the ninth with his bases-clearing double that broke the game wide open and gave Cincinnati an 11-6 lead.

The Reds desperately needed a win after coming off being swept by the Athletics.

Watch and listen to Stephenson's bases-clearing double as heard on Reds and Cardinals television and radio:

The Reds now sit two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

