Report: Cincinnati Reds Are Promoting Two-Way Prospect
The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly promoting their number 13th-ranked prospect Sheng-En Lin to Single-A Daytona, according to a Threads post by MLB reporter Jon Morosi.
Sheng-En Lin is a two way prospect out of Taiwan, the Cincinnati Reds signed Lin on June 5, 2023 as a two way player, but would utilize him as a third baseman and shortstop, with the plan to eventually work him into a two way role. In 2024, the 18-year-old would slash .308/.418/.419 with 11 extra base hits, including a home run.
His numbers would see a decline offensively in 2025, batting just .172 with a .658 OPS. Those numbers are decieving due to him focusing primarily on pitching this season. In 30 1/3 innings this season, he would record a 2.67 ERA in 10 games. Opponents were batting just .174 off of him this season. He would record 21 strikeouts while only walking three in 15 1/3 innings in July.
Sheng-En Lin is added to an already exciting Daytona Tortugas roster. Tyson Lewis, Arnaldo Lantigua and Alfredo Alcantara were promoted to Single-A on July 25th, joining another top prospect in Alfredo Duno. The 19-year-old will continue to work on pitching for the Tortugas.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast