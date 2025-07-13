Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Interested in Two Minnesota Twins Pitchers

The Reds could use some bullpen depth.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are currently 3 1/2 games out of the third National League Wild Card spot. If they are still in contention around the MLB trade deadline, expect the Reds to look for a bat and bullpen help.

The Reds have shown "strong" interest in Minnesota Twins pitchers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Duran has been fantastic this season for Minnesota. The 27-year-old has a 1.49 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings this season. He has 15 saves.

Jax has a 4.02 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this season for the Twins. He hasn't given up a run in 11 of his last 13 appearances.

It'll be interesting to see how aggressive the Reds are at the deadline. They could certainly use some bullpen help and their interest in these relievers proves that.

You can read Nightengale's full article here.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

