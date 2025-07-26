Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Targeting Two Key Positions at Trade Deadline

This is no surprise.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds are 54-50 and just one game out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote an article and shared what he's hearing around the league and the trade deadline.

"The Reds are targeting a middle-of-the-order bat and bullpen help," Rosenthal wrote.

He also shared that one rival executive said the Reds and Giants should be aggresive buyers.

It's no surprise the Reds are looking for offensive help and bullpen help, but if they could land a bat that they could place in the middle of the lineup between Austin Hays and Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati offense could be dangerous.

The MLB trade deadline is at 6 pm ET on Thursday, July 31.

You can see Rosenthal's full article here.

