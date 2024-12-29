Report: Cincinnati Reds Were One of Multiple Teams That Pursued Gleyber Torres
CINCINNATI — The Reds were one of the many teams that expressed interest in Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.
Ultimately, the two-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with the Tigers worth $15 million. The Blue Jays, Guardians, Red Sox and Giants also expressed interest in the veteran.
Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs, 65 walks and 136 strikeouts across 154 games in his final season with New York Yankees, posting a .709 OPS.
Did the Reds want Torres to play third base? Were they serious about adding the All-Star?
Questions remain, but it is an interesting report. Torres ended up in Detroit, but will be a free agent next offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast