Report: Reds Promoting Top Prospect Chase Burns for Interleague Showdown vs Yankees
CINCINNATI — The Reds are promoting top prospect Chase Burns to the big leagues and he will start on Tuesday against the Yankees according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
Burns, 22, is the top prospect in the Reds organization. They selected him in the first round (No. 2 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Burns has pitched in Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season, posting a 7-3 record and a 1.77 ERA in 13 minor league starts.
He made two starts in Triple-A Louisville, allowing three runs in 12 1/3 innings.
This is the second-straight season that the Reds last first round pick made his way to the big leagues. Rhett Lowder made quite the impression last season. The Reds are hoping Burns have a similar impact.
