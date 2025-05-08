Terry Francona Shares Injury Update on Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene

Inside The Reds

Reds will re-evaluate Greene on Thursday

Jeff Carr

May 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, but Hunter Greene's early exit was the story of the game.

Greene left the game after pitching three innings due to a right groin injury.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters after the game and confirmed that Greene did not feel a pop, but a grabbing feeling. They will re-evaluate him on Thursday morning, but do not believe it's a serious injury.

Greene left Wednesday night’s game after throwing a warm-up pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. He walked off the field without assistance or much of a limp.

He talked with reporters after the game and said that he felt good after two warmup pitches and then felt the grab. Greene felt as though he would not be at his best if he attempted to pitch through it and agreed with the call to come out of the game.

Losing Greene for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the 19-19 Reds.

Jeff Carr
