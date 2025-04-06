Terry Francona Shares Latest Injury Update on Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to hamstring tightness.
McLain could also miss Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.
“We might not play him tomorrow to be a bit of a worry wart," manager Terry Francona said according to Charlie Goldsmith. "I want him to be able to play and not try to have to go 85 or 90 percent. I don’t think that’s fair to him. He’s willing to do it. I don’t think that’s right.”
McLain missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career. Hopefully this ios a small issue that he can recover from quickly without re-aggravating it.
McLain and Elly De La Cruz are two of the most exciting young players in baseball. Getting half of that tandem back on the field is important if they're going to have a successful 2025 season.
The Reds beat the Brewers on Saturday night. For more on the 11-7 win, go here.
