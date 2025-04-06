Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Shares Latest Injury Update on Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain

The Reds are dealing with multiple injuries.

James Rapien

Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) at bat in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to hamstring tightness.

McLain could also miss Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.

“We might not play him tomorrow to be a bit of a worry wart," manager Terry Francona said according to Charlie Goldsmith. "I want him to be able to play and not try to have to go 85 or 90 percent. I don’t think that’s fair to him. He’s willing to do it. I don’t think that’s right.”

McLain missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career. Hopefully this ios a small issue that he can recover from quickly without re-aggravating it.

McLain and Elly De La Cruz are two of the most exciting young players in baseball. Getting half of that tandem back on the field is important if they're going to have a successful 2025 season.

The Reds beat the Brewers on Saturday night. For more on the 11-7 win, go here.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

