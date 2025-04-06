Postgame Takeaways: Four Home Runs Power Reds to 11-7 Win Over Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7 on Saturday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Four Home Runs Power Offense
The Reds got off to an early lead in the first inning when Gavin Lux hit a bloop double that scored Elly De La Cruz all the way from first base.
In the second, Blake Dunn hit his first home run of the season to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, With Jose Trevino on base, TJ Friedl pulled a ball into the right field seats for his first home run of the year to give Cincinnati a four-run lead.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a ball 451 feet in the fifth inning to extend the Reds' lead to five. It was his second of the season.
Later in the inning, with Blake Dunn on base, Jose Trevino got in on the action and hit his first of the season.
After the Brewers fought back to make it a 7-5 Reds lead, Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Reds a 9-5 advantage. Jeimer Candelario followed with a sacrifice fly.
Gavin Lux added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single that scored Santiago Espinal.
Not Singer's Best
Brady Singer didn't have his best stuff on Saturday night. The right-hander gave up five runs, three of which were earned, on nine hits in five innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
Taylor Rogers came on in relief of Singer to toss a scoreless inning. Scott Barlow gave up two runs in the seventh. Tony Santillan got out of a jam in the seventh and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Santillan and Rogers have yet to allow an earned run this season.
Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.
News and Notes
- Jake Fraley committed his first error of the season.
- TJ Friedl had four hits, including a bunt hit. He also made two outs on the bases.
- Jeimer Candelario was the only Red to not get a hit.
- The Reds are 97-107 all-time at American Family Field.
- Encarnacion-Strand broke his 0-for-18 skid with his home run.
- Matt McLain was scratched from the lineup for the second straight game.
Up Next
The Reds play the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday at 2:10 ET. Carson Spiers will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
