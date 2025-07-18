Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named to Dominican Summer League All-Star Team
The Cincinnati Reds have three prospects set to play at the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game on Sunday. Adolfo Sanchez, Pablo Nunez and Iker Redona will represent the Reds.
Adolfo Sanchez is having a great second season in the Reds organization. The 18-year-old is batting .337 with two home runs, 21 RBIs, and eight stolen bases while posting a .991 OPS. He has three triples and six doubles in 31 games.
Pablo Nunez is batting .329 with a .962 OPS. The 18-year-old hit his first career home run this season, has 35 total bases, and has 12 stolen bases to this point. He has an on-base percentage of .550 with 35 walks.
Iker Redona is the youngest of the three. At 17 years old, Redona has a 0.55 ERA in eight games, three of those being starts. He has allowed just seven hits in 16.1 innings pitched and has only walked two batters while striking out 24. Opponents are hitting just .127 off of the youngster, in just his first professional season.
The Future is bright in the Reds farm system, time will tell where their career paths will go.
You can see the full rosters here.
