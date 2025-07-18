Inside The Reds

Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named to Dominican Summer League All-Star Team

These young prospects are having a great season.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham s (28) glove and hat rest on the dugout steps during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 4, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. New York Mets At Cincinnati Reds July 1 0018
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham s (28) glove and hat rest on the dugout steps during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 4, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. New York Mets At Cincinnati Reds July 1 0018 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have three prospects set to play at the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game on Sunday. Adolfo Sanchez, Pablo Nunez and Iker Redona will represent the Reds.

Adolfo Sanchez is having a great second season in the Reds organization. The 18-year-old is batting .337 with two home runs, 21 RBIs, and eight stolen bases while posting a .991 OPS. He has three triples and six doubles in 31 games.

Pablo Nunez is batting .329 with a .962 OPS. The 18-year-old hit his first career home run this season, has 35 total bases, and has 12 stolen bases to this point. He has an on-base percentage of .550 with 35 walks.

Iker Redona is the youngest of the three. At 17 years old, Redona has a 0.55 ERA in eight games, three of those being starts. He has allowed just seven hits in 16.1 innings pitched and has only walked two batters while striking out 24. Opponents are hitting just .127 off of the youngster, in just his first professional season.

The Future is bright in the Reds farm system, time will tell where their career paths will go.

You can see the full rosters here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/News