Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Represented in Dominican Summer League All-Star Game

They’re having a great season!

Ricky Logan

Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Adolfo Sanchez, Pablo Nunez and Iker Redona represented the Cincinnati Reds in the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game.

Adolfo Sanchez is the Reds' number 22nd-ranked prospect. This season, he’s batting .337 with two home runs, a .991OPS and has walked more than he has struck out. The 18-year-old would single on the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning and would advance to second on a wild pitch, but would not score. He would strike out in his second plate appearance.

Pablo Nunez was in the same international signing class with Sanchez. The 18-year-old is having a really good season. He’s batting .329 with a .962 OPS. Like Sanchez, Nunez has walked more than he has struck out, but by a larger margin. 35 walks to just three strikeouts. Nunez appeared as a pinch hitter and would reach on an error.

Iker Redona is just 17 years old and in his first professional season. He’s 1-0 with a 0.55 ERA in 16 1/3 innings across eight games, three being starts. Redona appeared in the fifth and completed a perfect inning with a lineout and two groundouts.

