Inside The Reds

Ty France Off to Solid Start for Cincinnati Reds, Thanks Seattle Mariners Fans

The Reds are hoping the veteran can continue to give them a boost.

James Rapien

Jul 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Ty France (2) at bat in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Ty France (2) at bat in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded for Ty France last month hoping that he could rejuvenate his career in Cincinnati.

He's off to a solid start, posting a .250/.289/.472 slash line with two home runs and nine hits in 11 games.

The 30-year-old infielder spent nearly five seasons in Seattle. He said goodbye to the Mariners and the fan base in a recent post on Instagram.

“It has taken me some time to process everything that has happened over the past couple of weeks. This is not how I envisioned my time ending in Seattle, but I truly want to thank all the incredible fans for your never-ending love and support!" France wrote. "Playing for this team and representing this city for the last five seasons has been a dream come true. There was not a better feeling than looking around the stadium and seeing fans in their berets and waving their French flags. … Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The Reds are hoping France continues to give their lineup a little extra pop. Check out his Instagram post below:

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

