Ty France Off to Solid Start for Cincinnati Reds, Thanks Seattle Mariners Fans
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded for Ty France last month hoping that he could rejuvenate his career in Cincinnati.
He's off to a solid start, posting a .250/.289/.472 slash line with two home runs and nine hits in 11 games.
The 30-year-old infielder spent nearly five seasons in Seattle. He said goodbye to the Mariners and the fan base in a recent post on Instagram.
“It has taken me some time to process everything that has happened over the past couple of weeks. This is not how I envisioned my time ending in Seattle, but I truly want to thank all the incredible fans for your never-ending love and support!" France wrote. "Playing for this team and representing this city for the last five seasons has been a dream come true. There was not a better feeling than looking around the stadium and seeing fans in their berets and waving their French flags. … Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The Reds are hoping France continues to give their lineup a little extra pop. Check out his Instagram post below:
