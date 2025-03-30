Inside The Reds

Watch: Former Cincinnati Reds Star Jonathan India Hit in Face By Pitch

Hopefully he didn't suffer an injury, but this was a scary moment.

James Rapien

Mar 30, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Jonathan India (6) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Jonathan India (6) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds star Jonathan India was hit by a pitch in the face in the ninth inning of the Royals' loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

The ball appeared to deflect off of his helmet, but India was clearly shaken up and in pain afterward.

Emmanuel Clase's pitch was clocked at 99 miles-per-hour. A scary situation, but India's helmet hopefully saved him from serious injury.

Watch the pitch and his reaction below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

