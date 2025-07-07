Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Activate Veteran From Injured List, Send Down Struggling Slugger

Rece Hinds has been struggling since being called back up.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Connor Joe (17) paces between pitches in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Connor Joe (17) paces between pitches in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds utility man Connor Joe was activated from the injured list on Monday and outfielder Rece Hinds was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Joe had been on the injured list since the middle of June with hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Rece Hinds has really struggled since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville. The outfielder is hitting just .119 with an OPS of .425 in 14 games this season with Cincinnati.

Joe is slashing .245/.304/.327 with four extra-base hits since the Reds traded for him from the San Diego Padres.

You can see the Reds full announcement below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

