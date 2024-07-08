Cincinnati Reds Bolster Outfield With Late Night Trade
CINCINNATI — The Reds' outfield got a boost on early Monday morning after the team finalized a trade for outfielder Austin Slater.
Cincinnati sent Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Slater and cash considerations.
Slater, 31, has experience at multiple outfield spots and first base. He's posted a .200/.330/.244 slash line this season with one home run and nine RBI.
The veteran gives Reds manager David Bell another experienced option to rely on, which makes sense given all of the injuries Cincinnati has dealt with this season. They made the move following the news that Nick Martini could miss significant time with a thumb injury.
Check out the official announcement below:
