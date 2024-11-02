Cincinnati Reds Reliever Emilio Pagán Returning for 2025 After Exercising Player Option
CINCINNATI — The Reds announced that right-hander Emilio Pagán exercised his player option for the 2025 season.
The veteran signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the team last December. He posted a 4.50 ERA in 38 games in 2024. He missed more than two months with a right lat strain this season, but will look to bounce back in 2025.
The Reds also announced that veteran catcher Austin Wynns elected to become a free agent.
