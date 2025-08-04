Cincinnati Reds Send Down Struggling Pitcher
The Cincinnati Reds optioned relief pitcher Lyon Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Monday afternoon, per the team's transaction log.
The Reds were allowed to have an extra pitcher up for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves so they have to send down a pitcher prior to Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Richardson started out the season strong for Cincinnati, but over his last 12 1/3 innings, he has an ERA of 8.03 and has given up 14 runs on 16 hits, while walking 12.
The Reds start a series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night. Cincinnati is 58-54 on the season and currently sit four games back from the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can see the announcement below:
