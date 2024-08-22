Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Veteran Brent Suter Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Triple-A Louisville

This is good news!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) cheers to his teammates after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6.
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) cheers to his teammates after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds reliever Brent Suter will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Thursday.

The veteran suffered a partial tear of left teres major muscle and hasn't appeared in a game since July 19.

Suter has posted a 3.68 ERA in 38 games this season. It would be nice to get the veteran back for a potential stretch run over the final month of 2024.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

Home/Transactions