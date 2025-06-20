Report: Reds Make Surprising Move, Expected to Call Up Conner Phillips from Triple-A Louisville
The Reds are expected to call up former top 10 prospect Connor Phillips to join them in St. Louis on Friday, according to Gordon Wittenmyer on The Enquirer.
The Reds acquired Phillips from the Seattle Mariners in the Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez deal.
The 24-year-old started five games for the Reds in 2023 and had an ERA of 6.97. Last year, he struggled in Triple-A Louisville and the Reds sent him to Arizona for a mental reset. He pitched well in the Arizona Fall League and converted to a reliever this offseason.
This season, the right-hander appeared in three games with High-A Dayton before being sent to Triple-A Louisville. He has a 3.21 ERA over 14 games with Triple-A Louisville. He has struck out 12 and walked nine.
Command has always been what Phillios struggles with, but when he can command his pithces, he's got nasty stuff.
The Reds desperately needed a fresh arm in the bullpen after three different relievers threw over 30 pitches in Thursday's loss against the Twins.
You can see Wittnenmyer's full post below:
