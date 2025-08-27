Yankees Farm System Starts to Fall
The New York Yankees' farm system has gotten some positive attention lately, as rising 24-year-old ace Cam Schlittler continues to dominate from the mound with his "blue collar attitude." It hasn't all been good news, though.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently ranked the Yankees' farm system 25th in the league, a slight tumble from their position at 21st during the preseason.
"The Yankees traded 16 prospects at this year's trade deadline after dealing away six at last year's deadline -- along with four more in non-deadline deals the past two seasons," McDaniel wrote. "Oh, and one more notable prospect loss from yet another scenario."
"To Brian Cashman's credit, this exodus didn't include any of the best handful of prospects in the organization: SS George Lombard Jr., RHP Cam Schlittler, CF Spencer Jones and RHP Carlos Lagrange. But these moves have cleared out much of the system's depth and some potentially impactful young players, such as C Agustin Ramirez and 2B Caleb Durbin, and even a few solid veterans like RHP Michael King."
"The past two draft and international signing classes have helped backfill the organization with young talent that could have the Yankees soon climbing this list again and reversing a trend that has seen New York go from the sixth-best farm system before the 2024 season to No. 15 after last year's deadline, No. 21 entering this season and No. 25 in this edition."
The Yankees obviously have a lot of faith in up-and-comer Jones, as they refused to trade him at the deadline for anyone other than Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes. Speculation has begun to swirl about a callup for Jones next season; his numbers remain impressive, though not as mind-blowing as his early days in Triple-A. Jones is slashing .281/.348/.596 so far this season, with a .944 OPS, 16 home runs and 36 RBIs.
The loss of so much potential at the trade deadline was discouraging, but the future still appears to be bright as the Yankees' young talent keeps showing off in the majors. Recent showings from Schlittler and utility man Ben Rice demonstrate that there is still healthy depth on the young end of the Yankees' roster, and the new names coming up the pike are as exciting as ever.
