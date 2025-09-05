Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Leaves Astros Game With Injury
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm has left the rubber match after a helmet made contact with his knee at second base.
Chisholm made the tag on Houston Astros' Jose Altuve at second when Altuve's helmet hit his knee, he bent over in apparent pain before jogging back to the dugout with the inning over. Chisholm was first up to bat and after being struck out, walked gingerly back to the dugout, appearing to use his bat for some support while walking. While in the dugout, YES cameras captured Chisholm making a hand gesture, indicating to someone that he could not continue with the game.
He reportedly suffered contusions on both knees that occurred on two separate plays during the game, no further details have been released at this time.
Chisholm was out for a long stretch earlier in the season with an oblique injury, and has been productive on offense since his return to the lineup in early June. Third on the Yankees roster in home runs, with 28, Chisholm is slashing .242/ .339/ .499. In early July, he suffered a minor shoulder injury that kept him out briefly, but he was well enough to participate in the Home Run Derby just a week later.
Chisholm has had bad luck against the Astros, ending the Yankees' second game on a bad strike call from home plate umpire Brian Walsh, who came under fire for a number of bad calls throughout the game. Chisholm chirped at the ump following the game, prompting one fan to suggest that he be suspended for 10 games for his conduct, to which Chisholm responded, "SMD".
Jose Caballero, traded to the Yankees at the deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, is in the lineup in Chisholm's place. If Chisholm's injury is a lasting one, this might open up a place for Caballero to start regularly. Caballero, a shortstop, was presumably acquired as insurance for struggling current starting shortstop Anthony Volpe, but the Yankees organization has been clear on their position that Volpe is their starter, despite his poor performance this season. Chisholm's absence would be a painful blow for the Yanks, but they may have an adequate solution while they wait for better answers.
The Yankees will face off against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in their next home series after a very brief turnaround from this night game in Houston.
