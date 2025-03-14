All 76ers

NBA Draft Prospect Cooper Flagg Receives Key Injury Update

Potential Sixers NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg could return soon.

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Duncan Powell (31) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Duncan Powell (31) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The college basketball world witnessed a concerning sequence on Thursday afternoon when Duke Basketball star Cooper Flagg went down with an ankle injury.

After rolling his ankle, Flagg needed assistance getting back to the locker room to get evaluated. He was spotted in a wheelchair, which raised major concerns for his availability moving forward.

Eventually, Flagg was spotted back on the bench, supporting his Duke teammates. While the star forward was still in uniform, Flagg was ruled out for the remainder of the game. His setback remains a concern, but Flagg’s head coach had a positive update following the 78-70 victory over Georgie Tech on Thursday.

via @YahooSports: X-rays on Cooper Flagg's ankle were negative, Duke coach Jon Scheyer announced.

Flagg has had all eyes on him this season, from fans to analysts, and especially NBA teams with a chance at the top pick. If Flagg decides to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, he is expected to be the top pick. He is the most hyped prospect since Victor Wembanyama.

Although the Philadelphia 76ers are a long shot to land the top pick, their struggles throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season have put them in a position to potentially have a legitimate shot at landing the top pick.

Cooper Flag
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) sits on the bench after an ankle injury in the first half during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After Thursday’s slate of NBA games, the Sixers slipped past the Brooklyn Nets back into the sixth draft position pre-lottery. According to Tankathon, the Sixers have a 37 percent chance of landing a top-four pick. Their chance at the No. 1 overall selection is set at nine percent.

On Friday, the Sixers are set to take on a 36-28 Indiana Pacers team. As the Sixers remain shorthanded, they are underdogs for the matchup. A loss could help them change position with the Brooklyn Nets once again, improving their odds of landing a player like Flagg.

Published
