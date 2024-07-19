Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Finale vs. Mavs
After two consecutive wins, the Celtics fell on Friday to the Mavericks, 101-90, finishing Summer League 2-2.
Boston's time in Las Vegas saw Baylor Scheierman improve defensively, Anton Watson become more aggressive offensively, and individuals like Jaden Springer and Neemias Queta stand out as some of the best players on the floor, which is precisely what Celtics fans and the organization were hoping to see in Sin City.
In the team's final Summer League tilt, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Jahmi'us Ramsey joined Springer and Queta in supporting the squad while in street clothes.
That presented increased opportunities for the eight individuals who suited up for Boston in its NBA Finals rematch of sorts -- not really -- against Dallas.
Here's what and who stood out among those individuals.
Baylor Scheierman:
The Celtics' first-round pick knocked down 5/8 shots, including 3/6 from beyond the arc, demonstrating his effectiveness off the catch, the dribble, and showcasing his range, burying a three from 28 feet late in the contest.
Scheierman also grabbed five rebounds and was effective as a facilitator, including on cross-court passes off the dribble that set his teammates up for quality looks from three-point range.
He also deserves credit for defending more with his feet and less with his hands after Boston's first Summer League game against Miami, a change that stuck throughout the rest of his stay in Las Vegas.
Additionally, kudos to him for trying to take a charge on Friday. From this author's vantage point, Scheierman appeared set, and it seemed like he should have gotten rewarded for his efforts, but the call went against him.
Jordan Walsh:
Walsh's time in Sin City was a disappointment. While it's understandable that he arrived wanting to display more of what he's capable of offensively, that approach backfired in the C's matchup against the Heat.
Credit to him, he quickly course-corrected. Unfortunately, he finished Summer League 9/41 (22 percent) from the field and went 0/22 from beyond the arc, including 0/10 against the Mavericks.
Naturally, the frustration from that got in Walsh's head at times, including on Friday vs. Dallas.
Still, it was nice to see the 20-year-old continue battling and attack off the dribble more in the second half. The six-foot-seven wing was more comfortable doing so than acting as a spot-up shooter, and that return to his roots appeared to help him settle down, even flashing a smile during a stop in play shortly after getting downhill for a layup.
Walsh also had four assists, the second most on the Sin City C's, including coming off a screen above the break, keeping his defender on his hip, then getting deep into the paint, drawing the help defender down low on the weak side, freeing Jaelen House for an open three from the corner.
He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, including two at the offensive end. His two steals matched A.J. Lawson and Jazian Gortman for the most in the matchup. And Walsh only committed two turnovers while receiving more opportunities to have the ball in his hands due to Boston sitting out multiple perimeter players.
Anton Watson:
Before Monday's matchup vs. the Lakers, Watson told Inside The Celtics that one of his goals was to play more aggressively offensively. He's made good on carrying that onto the court, leading the Celtics in field goal and three-point attempts in their win over the Hornets on Wednesday. His 15 points matched Jahmi'us Ramsey for a team-high.
His shot looks clean, further justifying the reigning NBA champions for empowering him to let it fly from beyond the arc without hesitation. That was evident again against the Mavericks, as the former Gonzaga Bulldog drilled 2/4 threes he hoisted in a 14-point performance.
Watson also demonstrated his most impressive trait, one Boston's Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay raved about to Inside The Celtics, his defensive versatility, including registering stops against guards trying to beat him off the dribble.
He paired his 14 points with eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.
Jaelen House:
Whether he was going between the legs and then snapping a crossover dribble to propel him downhill before finishing through contact or utilizing his quickness to get into the paint, Jaelen House consistently collapsed the defense, creating points at the rim for himself and quality, in-rhythm looks for his teammates.
His 18 points paced Boston, and his nine assists were the most in the matchup, a testament to his ability to orchestrate the offense and consistently ensure the Celtics generated quality shots, even though they struggled to convert, finishing 42.3 percent from the field and 12/38 (31.6 percent) from behind the arc.
He also competes with a fire reminiscent of how his dad, Eddie House, played. It spreads to his teammates, providing an infusion of energy, and he brings an edginess that benefits the collective.
