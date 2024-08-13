Brad Stevens Discusses Celtics’ Roster Stability, Guarding Against Complacency
The theme of the Boston Celtics' offseason is continuity. Thirteen of the 15 players on standard contracts with the reigning NBA champions in the 2023-24 campaign are returning for their upcoming title defense. Plus, JD Davison and Drew Peterson are back on two-way deals.
Furthermore, eight rotation members from a season ago are signed long term after a summer that included extensions for Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Sam Hauser. Jrue Holiday signed his prior to the playoffs. Payton Pritchard signed a four-year pact before the regular season started, and Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman Sr. agreed to stay in Boston on multi-year deals this offseason.
That stability should prove immensely valuable as the Celtics aim for Banner 19. Still, until the 2024-25 season, which starts with ring night and a game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Oct. 22, gets underway, if there are areas to address that require external solutions.
“Any time you get a group that fits together, that accentuates each other, that kind of know who they are and what they bring to the table, I think you want to try to keep that,” said the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to be blind to improving. We have to keep our eyes on — especially early in the year, because even the same group can be a totally new thing in a new season — so we have to keep an eye on, where are we, really? And do we need to improve? Do we need to make subtle changes? Do we need to make big changes? We’ll just always keep our eye on that.”
“But this group fits well, and they’re smart, they have good self-awareness, which I think is a critical part of the team,” continued Stevens. “They know who they are. They know what to do to bring out the best in the guy next to them, and they’re pretty comfortable at that. That’s a formula that’s hard to find, so we’re not going to give it away. We’re going to make sure we give this group a chance to build on what they just accomplished. They deserve that.”
