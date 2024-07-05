Charles Lee Bringing Multiple Coaches from Celtics to Hornets
After helping the Celtics reach the NBA summit while flanking Joe Mazzulla as his lead assistant, Charles Lee is now in Charlotte, starting his long-deserved opportunity as a head coach at basketball's highest level.
With the Hornets, Lee, who has been a part of two NBA title teams, will work to help develop a young core featuring Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, Tidjane Salaün.
Charlotte's new bench boss brought two coaches from Boston with him to aid in that objective. Jermaine Bucknor, who worked as a development coach for the reigning champions, and Blaine Mueller are now in the Queen City.
Mueller was the head coach of the Maine Celtics, who reached the G League Finals this year. The move comes with promotions for him and Bucknor, who will elevate to the role of assistant coach. From their work ethic to their ability to teach the game and connect with people to help get the most out of them, they both are excellent additions to Lee's staff.
The Hornets also welcome back Kemba Walker, the franchise's all-time leading scorer. The former All-NBA selection earned a starting spot in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in his first year in Boston and played through a career-altering knee injury to help the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals that season.
Walker returns to Charlotte as a player development coach.
As for how the reigning champions will fill the vacancies on their coaching staff, that plan matches the theme of Boston's offseason as the Celtics now set their sights on Banner 19.
