Former Rutgers Star Suiting Up for Celtics at Summer League
Summer League starts for the Celtics on Saturday, Jul 13, with a game against the Heat. Here are the details on the rest of Boston's schedule, including a matchup against Bronny James and the Lakers.
While the complete roster is yet to get announced, the Sin City C's will feature the reigning NBA champions' draft class, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson. Jordan Walsh and Jaden Springer are among those joining them.
Boston's head coach at Summer League is D.J. MacLeay, who recently received a promotion.
According to Richie O'Leary of The Knight Report, Ron Harper Jr. will also suit up for the Celtics in Las Vegas.
The former Rutgers star averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game in his senior season with the Scarlet Knights. He also knocked down 39.8% of the 5.3 shots he hoisted from beyond the arc.
As an undrafted free agent, Harper Jr. signed a two-way deal with the Raptors in 2022. He appeared in nine tilts with Toronto in the 2022-23 campaign. The six-foot-six forward then inked a second two-way contract with them but got waived in December after suffering an injury.
Perhaps a strong showing at Summer League will help Harper Jr. earn a two-way roster spot with the Celtics. Boston recently filled one of its three two-way vacancies by re-signing Drew Peterson, who will also represent the defending NBA champions in Las Vegas.
JD Davison, who played for the Celtics on a two-way deal the last two seasons, is also expected to play for Boston at Summer League, per Adam Himmelsbach.
After the draft ended, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated, "JD will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity."
At a minimum, a strong showing at Summer League could generate more options for Davison as he figures out his next move.
