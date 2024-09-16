'They're Going to be All Over Me': Steve Kerr Bracing for Warriors TD Garden Visit
On Nov. 6, the Warriors travel to Boston to face the reigning NBA champions at TD Garden. While most venues Steve Kerr visits this season will be as indifferent as a fan base can be towards the opposing head coach, he's well aware that night will be an exception.
That's a product of benching Jayson Tatum twice against Serbia during the United States men's basketball team's run to the top of the podium at the Paris Olympics. That includes stubbornly sticking to a rotation that fell behind by 13 points before a 32-15 rally in the final frame propelled them to a 95-91 win and a gold medal showdown against host country France.
For 30-plus minutes, Team USA lacked another facilitator to help unlock their offense, and there was a glaring need for more length and defensive versatility. Someone who could also make an impact on the boards, as Serbia generated nine second-chance opportunities. Tatum should've gotten the chance to be that elixir.
"It's not what I'm not seeing from Jayson; it's what I've seen from the other guys," Kerr explained a day later. "Like I've said many times during this tournament and the last six weeks, it's just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game.
"Our second unit was not great last night, but that group has been one of the bright spots on this team, especially on the defensive end. So it's not about what Jayson is doing or not doing. It's just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin [Durant] has filled in since he came back from his injury. It's just a math problem more than anything."
After registering two points, three rebounds, and a steal in 11:03 of playing time during Team USA's 98-87 victory vs. France in the gold medal game, a win where Jrue Holiday made history, Tatum acknowledged that his Olympic experience was 'challenging and humbling."
While it could turn into fuel that helps a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers build his legacy, which includes an MVP pursuit Tatum recently discussed with Boston Celtics on SI, TD Garden won't be shy about letting Kerr know how they feel about him benching Tatum.
"I think they're going to be all over me," the Warriors' head coach said with a laugh to NBA.com's Steve Aschburner. "That's fine."
