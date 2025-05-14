Knicks Peaking at Right Time vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks set out a goal for themselves to play their best basketball during the playoffs, and the first four games of their series against the Boston Celtics have shown signs that the goal is being fulfilled.
The Knicks hold a 3-1 lead against the Celtics, and their Game 4 victory was perhaps the best game New York had played all season long.
"New York showed it could go toe-to-toe with the defending champions in Game 4. The Knicks trailed by at least 20 in every game previously, but that wasn’t the case Monday night," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
"After trailing by 11 at halftime, New York put together an offensive master class in the game’s final 24 minutes. Brunson and Bridges took turns making bucket after bucket, and Boston wasn’t able to keep pace."
"This was the most complete game the Knicks have played this postseason, as they were solid-to-great on both sides of the ball for most of the second half," Edwards continued.
"Now, New York has to go to Boston for Game 5 in its first attempt to end the series, and it may face a Tatum-less Celtics."
"The Knicks were 1-3 on their home floor during the postseason and were finally able to get a huge win in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd."
The Knicks are finding new levels of success during the series, but they will need to continue to find another gear with their playoff run only halfway complete. The goal for the Knicks is to win a championship, so while winning three games against the Celtics is an accomplishment, New York must continue to keep finding new ways to win in order to get to where it wants to be.
