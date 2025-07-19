Where Will Knicks' Jalen Brunson Be in 2030?
Jalen Brunson is the undisputed superstar for the New York Knicks, and that's expected to remain the same until his contract is up in 2029.
The rest of the decade is expected to be a continuation of the Brunson era with the Knicks, where he could emerge as one of the franchise greats in the prime of his career.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks there may be an opportunity for Brunson to get even better in the second half of the decade.
"After a relatively quiet start to his career in which he averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson became a bona fide star for the New York Knicks," Bailey wrote.
"If Brunson maintains his level of production in New York (26.4 points and 6.7 assists per game) from now to 2030, he'll be threatening the top 80 of the career points leaderboard.
"Add that to a few more deep playoff runs for the Knicks, and contemporary fans may start to wonder if he's on the same level as another franchise icon.
"Brunson might need to guide New York to a championship to pass [Clyde] Frazier, who won two. But in the NBA's parity age, that's within the realm of possibility."
Before Brunson ties Frazier with two, he has to get his first. Luckily for him, the Knicks are in a good position to be able to do that.
Brunson and the Knicks were just six wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
With Mike Brown replacing Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are doing everything in their power to maximize their championship potential while Brunson is in the prime of his career.
