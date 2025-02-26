All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Revenge Game, Max Christie Speaks Out, and More

Gabe Smallson

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with an official during a stoppage in play in the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with an official during a stoppage in play in the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers' newest superstar, Luka Doncic seems to have finally found his footing, dropping 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Doncic faced off against his former team for the first time, and his teammate Dorian Finney-Smith spoke out on what the 25-year-old might be feeling.

An overlooked player of that superstar trade bringing Doncic to L.A., Max Christie, recently spoke about what it will be like playing his former team for the first time and was brutally honest in his response.

In the eight games he's played with Dallas, Christie is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

The other superstar in Los Angeles, LeBron James, is currently facing a lawsuit with his son as the duo have denied claims made against them in a car accident back in 2022. The case was filed the day after James and his son, Bronny, took the court together for the first time.

Here are some stories regarding the Lakers to help get you all caught up. Make sure to hit the title to see the entire link!

Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith 'Excited' About Luka Doncic Revenge Game

Max Christie Gets Brutally Honest About Any Bad Blood With Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James Deny Claims Made in Car Accident Lawsuit

Mavericks Upgrade Crucial Big Man Ahead of Matchup With Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James Details Efforts to Help Luka Doncic Adjust Quickly

Lakers vs Nuggets Game Pulls in Incredibly Massive Viewership Nationwide

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison Will Attend Battle vs Lakers, Luka Doncic in Person

Mark Cuban Spotted Courtside for Lakers vs. Mavericks Showdown

Watch Lakers’ Heartfelt Video Tribute to Former Star Anthony Davis

Lakers Crowd Erupts With Chant Aimed at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Home/News