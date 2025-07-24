Magic GM Reveals Best Qualities Of Jase Richardson And Noah Penda
After the Orlando Magic traded one of their first-round picks in the blockbuster deal for Desmond Bane, they were left with limited draft capital. With few selections in upcoming seasons, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker were under pressure to get this draft right. With a core designed to compete for a future title, they selected shot-creating guard Jase Richardson at No. 25. Then traded four second-round picks to move up and select defensive anchor Noah Penda. Both rookies are expected to contribute immediately and are viewed as key pieces in the franchise’s long-term plans.
During a mid-game interview in the Magic's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Parker mentioned he’s excited about the development of Richardson and Penda, highlighting their high basketball IQ.
"You've seen flashes from both of those guys," Parker said. "We're excited about what we see. He talks about IQ and feel for the game and versatility. Both of those guys do a lot of things on both ends of the court, you see it, and I'm glad they're getting the reps to get better."
Penda appeared in three games, showcasing elite defensive instincts and solid playmaking, a key reason the Magic didn’t hesitate to trade up in the second round to draft him.
"He was one of the guys at the top of our board for 25," He stated. "Going into the next day in the second round, for him to still be on the board, we were excited about the opportunity of trying to move up and get him. So we were very fortunate to be able to do that. You see early on some of his versatility on both ends of the floor, the things he can do, and how hard he plays on the defensive end. He's just adding to the DNA of what we're all about."
Richardson delivered some of the strongest scoring performances among all rookies in Summer League, proving his worth as a first-round pick despite concerns about his limited playmaking and smaller frame. The Magic focused on the positives he brings. His shooting and ball-handling solve immediate needs taking pressure off Paolo Banchero.
"We wanted to add IQ, ball handling and shooting with him," Parker added. "He goes to Michigan State and plays in a program for a coach, where if you don't defend, you don't play. So he has some gritty toughness. You think he's smaller, but you look at how big his hands are and how long his arms are. I think that's what people have to understand. Look at standing reach and some of the other measurements, but he's shown pretty early on that he's able to withstand some of those things, and we're excited about what we've seen from him."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Paolo Banchero Just Makes Cut In Prestigious NBA Ranking
Magic Projected To Land Ex-NBA Lottery Pick In Bold New Trade Proposal
Ex-All-Star Picks Dwight Howard Over Future Hall of Famer In All-Time Debate