Suns-Lakers Injury Report Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled their injury report for Friday's matchup at Crypto.com Arena.
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
PROBABLE - Grayson Allen (Achilles), Bradley Beal (soreness)
OUT - Josh Okogie (hamstring)
Allen and Beal both played in Phoenix's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal poured in 24 points (one point shy of Kevin Durant for tops on the team) while Allen scored eight from the bench.
Okogie missed Wednesday with his hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS INJURY REPORT
PROBABLE - Jaxson Hayes (left foot)
OUT - Jalen Hood Schifino (illness), Christian Koloko (return to competition reconditioning), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot surgery recovery) and Christian Wood (right knee surgery recovery)
Hayes played 15 minutes in the Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, scoring ten points to pair with four rebounds and one block.
Wood, per Lakers on SI, is waiting to return to the court after missing all of last year with blood clots while Vanderbilt is recovering from surgery previously this offseason.
Hood-Schifino didn't play for Los Angeles in their opener.
The NBA clearly wanted more of Kevin Durant vs LeBron James to open the season, as the two teams battle twice in their first four games.
"That's a guy I've been battling with my whole career, it should be fun," Durant said of tonight's matchup.
With both stars healthy early in the season, the league ensured they got it.
Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM local time and will be shown on ESPN.
