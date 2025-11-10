Struggling Wizards Take on Red Hot Pistons
The 1-9 Washington Wizards are set to take on the 8-2 Detroit Pistons, in a matchup between the 15th and first seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are coming into this game as the coldest team in basketball, riding the tails of an eight game losing streak. On the complete contrary, the Pistons are the hottest team in basketball amidst a league-high six game winning streak.
Dynamic Duo
Through the early skirts of the 2025-26 season, Pistons duo Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have emerged as having one of the more potent two-man actions in the NBA. The combination of Cunningham's playmaking and shot creation feel, along with the physicality and athleticism of Duren, makes it nearly impossible to stop them in the pick-and-roll.
Cunningham has emerged as one of the best young guards in the NBA, showing new facets to his game after every offseason. His combination of size and ball handling skills makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams — his development as a shooter has made him all the more dangerous. With Bilal Coulibaly remaining out with a calf strain, Kyshawn Geroge will likely have to pick up the matchup. George will need to guard him effectively without fouling, as the Wizards will need him offensively if they wish to pull off an upset.
Duren is especially hard to game plan for because he operates completely within the flow of offense. Duren isn't someone the Pistons dial up many touches for or look to get him shots. Rather, Duren is used as a screen and roll man, looking for dump-offs, lobs or easy miss-matches to exploit. Disrupting his game would mean disrupting the flow of offense, something the Wizards have executed worse than any other team in the NBA this season.
Spot-Up Shooters
The Pistons don’t task many guys on the team with secondary creation responsibilities. Rather, they let Cunningham and Duren work, whilst others find open space and make shots. Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris fill this role perfectly for Detroit, as they are some of the most experienced players in the league at doing what they do. Robinson has the greenest of lights for the Pistons, taking any three from a place whenever he feels it's necessary. He doesn't do much besides shoot, but he does it at such a high level that the Pistons are forced to keep him on the court.
Harris, on the other hand, provides a little bit more offensive stability. He has proven capable throughout his career of attacking closeouts and making plays going downhill. Harris doesn't provide much as a playmaker or shot creator off the bounce, but he has enough juice to create easy looks for himself in a pinch.
Defensive Disruptors
Arguably the post pivotal force in the Pistons success is the play of their defenders. Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland make up a trio of tenacity and intensity, giving any and every team problems offensively. On offense, each of them provide intricate skills that help lead the team to success. Thompson is one of the best athletes in the NBA, making him a danger in transition. His active cutting and space filling also allows him to find easy shots on offense, despite his shooting limitations. Stewart is a pick-and-pop big, capable of stepping out and hitting shots, along with punishing smaller defenders on the inside. Holland is the wildest of the three, playing every second of every game at 100%, hunting every opportunity that may come about.
The Wizards will have their work cut out for them if they wish to win this one. The Pistons have proven themselves as being one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and are starting down the barrel of title contention. Washington enters this game as double digit underdogs for a reason, as they will need miracle performances from multiple players to pull this one off.
