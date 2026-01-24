Wizards Release Injury Report Ahead of Hornets Matchup

The Washington Wizards are amidst a difficult stretch of games and have dealt with some losses, both on and off the court.

Washington have lost eight straight games, the longest streak in the NBA currently, and sit 10-33 overall, which is the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards need to bounce back and will take on their Southeast division rival in the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Jan. 24.

Washington won't have a big chunk of their roster for this game as they continue dealing with injuries.

Wizards Injury Report vs. Hornets

The Wizards won't have a number of players as they take on the Hornets for their noon tip-off.

Washington listed six players as "Out" on the injury report, including guards in Trae Young, Bilal Coulibaly, AJ Johnson and Cam Whitmore, plus forwards in Marvin Bagley III and Tristan Vukčević.

Bagley missed the last game for the Wizards, an 107-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena on Jan. 22, with an illness.

This is a new injury listed for Bagley that is affecting his upper spine and causing pain in his back.

Coulibaly suffered a back injury in the 119-105 road defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 14, and this makes it five-straight games of not featuring for the Wizards for the 21-year-old.

Johnson was available for the loss to the Nuggets with an illness, but is out for this game. The Wizards listed him questionable for last game, and he hasn't featured in the team's past three contests.

Whitmore is already out for the season with right shoulder deep vein thombrosis, receiving a disabled player exception as he recovers from a blood clot

Young hasn't played since the Wizards acquired him in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks this month, dealing with both a right knee MCL sprain and quad contusion that could keep hm out the rest of the campaign.

Vukčević hasn't played in the past four games and will make it five straight games out for the Wizards with a left hamstring sprain.

Forward Khris Middleton is also questionable for this matchup vs. the Hornets, as he is dealing with left foot soreness

The Wizards listed Middleton as questionable with illness the past game, but he still started and played 28 minutes vs. the Nuggets.

Wizards and Hornets Matchups This Season

The Wizards have lost both of their matchups to the Hornets this season, allowing their Southeast divisional rival to get an upper hand on the series so far.

Washington suffered a blowout, 139-113 defeat to Charlotte at Capital One Arena, their home opener and the third game of the season, on Oct. 29.

Guard Lamello Ball led Charlotte with 38 points and forward Miles Bridges scored 22 points while a pair of guards in Colin Sexton and Kon Knueppel scored 20 points each.

Guard CJ McCollum led Washington with 24 points, while center Alex Sarr added 23 points in the loss.

The Hornets then came out with another win in their last matchup on Dec. 23 at the Spectrum Center, coming out with a 17-point victory, 126-109 outscoring the Wizards by 15 in the fourth quarter.

Ball led the Hornets with 23 points, while forward Brandon Miller added 20 points and Knueppel scored 19 points.

Charlotte made 20 3-pointers compared to Washington's 10 3-pointers. Khris Middleton led the road team with 16 points in the defeat.

The Wizards will host the Hornets for the fourth and final matchup on Feb. 22, where they'll hope to even up the series after this next battle.

