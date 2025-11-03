Wizards' Keys to Victory vs. Struggling Knicks
The Washington Wizards are slated to take on the New York Knicks, in hopes of securing their second win of the season. Washington is entering this contest in the midst of a nasty losing streak, consisting of multiple blow leads and ugly losses.
On the other hand, New York is entering this game in hopes of building some momentum to counteract their slow start to the 2025-26 season. The Knicks are a far better roster on paper, but a few correct actions could propel Washington to an upset victory.
Keep Kyshawn George Out of Foul Trouble
By now, most people have been made aware of the improvements that Kyshawn George has made as a player. Through the early parts of the season, has looked like the cornerstone of Washington’s rebuild. His improvements on both sides of the ball has propelled him into the role of the team's lead initiator and he has thrived. Despite his improvement, some of George’s flaws have halted the overall team success.
George has constantly found himself in foul trouble throughout the course of the season, which has hurt the team on both sides of the ball. When he isn't on the floor, the team is forced to reinvent themselves. Offensively, Washington loses their engine. George is the team's best, most efficient shot creator and playmaker, so losing him to foul trouble affects offensive flow. Defensively George is one of the team's best defenders, so losing him digs a hole in their defensive structure.
Slow Down Brunson and KAT
Like any game the Wizards find themselves in, the main goal defensively is to slow down the other teams star players. Their matchup versus the Knicks provides an especially tough challenge considering Washington's lack of on ball defensive prowess.
Jalen Brunson is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA and can take over games in a heartbeat. Washington has struggled to stop or even slow down opposing guards thus far and Brunson is likely the best one they’ve matched up with. Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George will likely pick up the defensive assignment of Brunson and their defensive performances will heavily influence the results of the game.
Kar-Anthony Towns’ unique skillset will raise his own set of challenges to the Washington defense. His combination of physicality and floor spacing prowess makes him a nightmare to chase around all game. Along with that, Washington lacks positional depth at the center spot — a flaw that will only be amplified with Marvin Bagley III’s lingering injury.
Don’t Get in a Dog Fight
Although easier said than done, the last thing the Wizards want to do versus the Knicks is get into a dog fight. New York thrives in situations that require physicality and defensive energy, two things that the young Wizards roster has yet to master. If Washington wishes to win this game, their best bet is to trust their offensive prowess to pull through in a shootout.
