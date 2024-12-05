Inside The Wizards

Mavericks vs. Wizards Preview: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Come to Town

The Washington Wizards face off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are hoping to get back to their winning ways, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will do everything in their power to ensure that the Dallas Mavericks aren't the team that snaps this 15-game losing streak.

The Mavs are coming into the game against the Wizards with five straight wins under their belt, including a 121-116 win against the Memphis Grizzlies to clinch them their spot in the Emirates NBA Cup knockout round.

At the start of the win streak, Doncic was sidelined with an injury, but he has returned and dominated in the two games since his return. Now with him healthy alongside Irving, the Mavs are pretty close to full strength, making them a formidable opponent for the Wizards.

Washington cannot say the same in regards to health. The team lost Malcolm Brogdon, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George to injury in the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and all of their statuses are up in the air going into the matchup tonight.

Here's everything you need to know going into tonight's game:

Mavericks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Thursday, December 5 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Wizards Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

PG Dante Exum (OUT - wrist)

SF Naji Marshall (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Washington Wizards

PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

SG Corey Kispert (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)

C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)

Mavericks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Luka Doncic
  • SG Kyrie Irving
  • SF Klay Thompson
  • PF PJ Washington
  • C Dereck Lively II

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

