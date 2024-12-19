Inside The Wizards

Five Questions Ahead of Hornets vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards are set to face the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets.

To learn more about the Hornets' current state of affairs, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI writer James Plowright.

The Hornets have shown promise this season, but it hasn’t been consistent. What’s been the reason behind that?

The Hornets have been plagued with injuries for the third season in a row, rankings 3rd most games missed  due to injury so far this season narrowly behind Philly and Memphis. Starters Ball, Miller Williams and Bridges have all missed significant time, with key reserves in Mann, Richards and Grant Williams also missing games. 

Charles Lee has had to change his lineup every night and hasn't had his best five players on the floor for an entire game yet.

What’s one thing people should know about the Hornets that can’t be found in a box score?

The Hornets rank 30th in pace, a surprise considering they have LaMelo Ball. Instead of an emphasis on pace of play, Charles Lee has shifted the focus to offensive rebounding where they rank 4th in the NBA. If the Wizards don't focus and lock in on the defensive glass, Charlotte will simply win the possession battle on the boards.

Who is the Hornets’ X Factor?

Mark Williams - After missing 340 days from back and foot injuries, Williams is finally back. While still on a minutes limit, he can be a difference maker for the Hornets on both ends. Last season he had 21 points and 24 rebounds against the Wizards. He won't get the minutes for that stat line this year, but his presence could still be a game changer.

If the Hornets were to lose against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?

Charlotte's three point shooting has slipped over the last couple of weeks. Considering they are the worst team at getting to the free throw line and finishing at the rim in the NBA, they need a good showing from beyond the arc to win any game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Charlotte have long had a tendency to play down to their competition. Whether it was "The Process" 76ers or the rudderless 2024 Pistons. With that in mind I think the Hornets will split the upcoming two game series, especially considering Brandon Miller might be missing for the first game.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News