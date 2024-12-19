Five Questions Ahead of Hornets vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets.
To learn more about the Hornets' current state of affairs, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI writer James Plowright.
The Hornets have shown promise this season, but it hasn’t been consistent. What’s been the reason behind that?
The Hornets have been plagued with injuries for the third season in a row, rankings 3rd most games missed due to injury so far this season narrowly behind Philly and Memphis. Starters Ball, Miller Williams and Bridges have all missed significant time, with key reserves in Mann, Richards and Grant Williams also missing games.
Charles Lee has had to change his lineup every night and hasn't had his best five players on the floor for an entire game yet.
What’s one thing people should know about the Hornets that can’t be found in a box score?
The Hornets rank 30th in pace, a surprise considering they have LaMelo Ball. Instead of an emphasis on pace of play, Charles Lee has shifted the focus to offensive rebounding where they rank 4th in the NBA. If the Wizards don't focus and lock in on the defensive glass, Charlotte will simply win the possession battle on the boards.
Who is the Hornets’ X Factor?
Mark Williams - After missing 340 days from back and foot injuries, Williams is finally back. While still on a minutes limit, he can be a difference maker for the Hornets on both ends. Last season he had 21 points and 24 rebounds against the Wizards. He won't get the minutes for that stat line this year, but his presence could still be a game changer.
If the Hornets were to lose against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?
Charlotte's three point shooting has slipped over the last couple of weeks. Considering they are the worst team at getting to the free throw line and finishing at the rim in the NBA, they need a good showing from beyond the arc to win any game.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Charlotte have long had a tendency to play down to their competition. Whether it was "The Process" 76ers or the rudderless 2024 Pistons. With that in mind I think the Hornets will split the upcoming two game series, especially considering Brandon Miller might be missing for the first game.
