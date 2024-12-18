Wizards Linked to Lakers PG
The Washington Wizards are a team to look out for on the trade market this season due to the fact that they have the worst record in the league.
This means that they are a candidate to take on hefty contracts of players that are on good teams in the hopes that some draft capital will be attached to them.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus lists the Wizards as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell.
"The team has been listed as a possible destination for many on this list, and Russell is the primary expiring contract needed to get a deal done. The Lakers have a couple of future first-round picks that may be the true draw, more so than Russell as a player," Pincus writes.
"The veteran guard's skills are diminished this year for the Lakers, as LeBron James and Austin Reaves have taken on the primary ball-handling responsibilities. Perhaps a team wants Russell for what he does on the court, but his short contract may prove more valuable in trade than his on-court skills."
The Lakers have been linked to a few of the Wizards trade targets including Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas. Putting Russell in a trade for one or both of them could give the Wizards a point guard option for the rest of the season that could help set up the rest of Washington's young core for success.
Russell likely won't re-sign with the Wizards beyond the season, but having him for the latter part of the year could bring on some value along with whatever future draft capital the Lakers would be willing to include in a trade.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.
