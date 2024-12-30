Jordan Poole Remains Questionable For Wizards vs. Knicks
The Washington Wizards are returning to the scene of the crime tonight as the New York Knicks are back in the building.
The Wizards were up by six with just over three minutes to play against the Knicks in the fourth quarter, but New York stole a win from them in overtime.
The Wizards played the game without leading scorer Jordan Poole, who sat out after suffering a hip contusion in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The team announced that Poole is still questionable on the injury report.
Also added onto the injury report is reserve forward Anthony Gill, who is dealing with a nasal contusion. Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley III remain out with their respective knee injuries.
Perhaps the biggest item of note when it comes to the injury report is the absence of Kyle Kuzma, which means he will play for the first time since Nov. 27 after dealing with a rib injury.
Kuzma's return could soften the blow of not having Poole for tonight's game, but if the Wizards could have both, their chances of challenging the Knicks become much higher.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
