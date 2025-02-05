Report: Khris Middleton May Not Stay With Wizards
The Washington Wizards may have acquired Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks, but the nation's capital may not be his final destination.
"The Wizards will likely look to flip Khris Middleton in another trade within the next 24 hours. Middleton holds a $34 million player option for next season. As evidence from the Bucks’ trade, Middleton’s value in the marketplace is at an all-time low," Forbes insider Evan Sidery tweeted.
Middleton, 33, is averaging 12.6 points per game, which is his worst scoring output since the 2013-14 campaign, his first with the Bucks. Milwaukee was able to find a trade for him, but the value had significantly declined over the past year or so.
It could be a challenge for the Wizards to pull this off considering how dry his market was. However, this report is a clear indication that the Wizards acquired Middleton only to match salaries to dump Kyle Kuzma.
Will they accept him as an alternative mentor for the young Wizards? Sure, but it's clear that is not the top preference for the team at this time.
The trade deadline is set for tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.
