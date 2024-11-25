Inside The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's Role Changes With Wizards New PG

These players are key for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are led by Kyle Kuzma as one of their premier scorers, but his responsibilities aren't exactly the same as they were a year ago.

Wizards guard Jordan Poole feels like the team is currently set up to benefit Kuzma and his game.

“I think me and Malcolm will help him a lot just because now he can use his size and we can find him in the pocket,” Poole said of Kuzma. "Obviously Kuz is going to be aggressive and he's around more experienced guys who can put him in positions where he doesn't have to work as hard last year. He had to work really hard to get his buckets or really try to hunt mismatches. But I think bringing Malcolm back with our new offense just moving the ball around him using his size to be able to get down to the paint but also being able to pick and pop.”

Malcolm Brogdon being brought in is meant to help everyone in some way, shape or form. He helps the rookies by having him teach the ins and outs of the NBA, and he helps his fellow veterans by making their jobs easier on the court.

Not having Brogdon for the first chunk of games certainly hurt and now the Wizards are adjusting on the fly trying to incorporate him into the team. But once this exploratory phase subsides and the Wizards figure out how to play alongside Brogdon, they will become a more competitive and well-rounded team.

The Wizards are back at home tomorrow as they take on Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for the next Emirates NBA Cup game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.

