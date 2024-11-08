Inside The Wizards

Grizzlies Lose Star PG vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards won't have to face a star Memphis Grizzlies guard.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket around Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket around Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Washington Wizards tonight at FedEx Forum, they will do so without several of their key players.

Arguably the most notable of absences comes with Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who suffered a hip injury in the team's latest win against the Los Angeles Lakers that will hold him out for tonight's game against the Wizards.

Morant, 25, has become one of the rising stars in the league after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies. However, suspensions and injuries limited him to just nine games last season as the Grizzlies fell back into the lottery.

In eight games so far this season, Morant looks like his former self, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists for the Grizzlies in their 4-4 start.

Morant is not the only one missing the team's game against the Wizards. Desmond Bane (oblique), GG Jackson (foot), Marcus Smart (ankle), Cam Spencer (ankle) and Vince Williams (knee) are also out.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma (groin), Saddiq Bey (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (thumb) also won't suit up for the team.

Tipoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News