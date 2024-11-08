Grizzlies Lose Star PG vs. Wizards
When the Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Washington Wizards tonight at FedEx Forum, they will do so without several of their key players.
Arguably the most notable of absences comes with Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who suffered a hip injury in the team's latest win against the Los Angeles Lakers that will hold him out for tonight's game against the Wizards.
Morant, 25, has become one of the rising stars in the league after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies. However, suspensions and injuries limited him to just nine games last season as the Grizzlies fell back into the lottery.
In eight games so far this season, Morant looks like his former self, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists for the Grizzlies in their 4-4 start.
Morant is not the only one missing the team's game against the Wizards. Desmond Bane (oblique), GG Jackson (foot), Marcus Smart (ankle), Cam Spencer (ankle) and Vince Williams (knee) are also out.
For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma (groin), Saddiq Bey (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (thumb) also won't suit up for the team.
Tipoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET.
