Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Gets New Nickname

The Washington Wizards rookie is hoping to have a nickname catch on.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards rookie center Alex Sarr is beginning to establish himself in the league a little more.

Sarr is doing that by receiving Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December, making him the first Wizards player to earn the award since Bradley Beal did so back in 2013.

Not only is Sarr making a name for himself with his play on the court, but his teammate Jordan Poole is assisting in helping him build a name off of it as well.

Poole posted the Wizards' Instagram post celebrating Sarr's Rookie of the Month award, which also had #BigEiffel above the picture.

The "Big Eiffel" could stick around as a nickname for the seven-foot Frenchman. It has shades of the "Stifle Tower" from Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, but it has its own shtick added to it.

So far this season, Sarr is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Wizards, making him one of the better first-year players in the league. Considering the fact that he is only 19 years old, he should have a bright future in the league for many years to come.

As the first top-three pick in the Wizards rebuild, Sarr has the chance to become a true centerpiece for the franchise moving forward, especially if he continues to play along this trajectory.

Sarr still has a long way to go towards living up to the legacy of the "Big Eiffel," but if he continues to play like the has in the first few months of the season, the nickname could begin to catch on.

Sarr and the Wizards will return to the court tomorrow as they travel back to D.C. for a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News