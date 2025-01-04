Wizards Rookie Gets New Nickname
Washington Wizards rookie center Alex Sarr is beginning to establish himself in the league a little more.
Sarr is doing that by receiving Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December, making him the first Wizards player to earn the award since Bradley Beal did so back in 2013.
Not only is Sarr making a name for himself with his play on the court, but his teammate Jordan Poole is assisting in helping him build a name off of it as well.
Poole posted the Wizards' Instagram post celebrating Sarr's Rookie of the Month award, which also had #BigEiffel above the picture.
The "Big Eiffel" could stick around as a nickname for the seven-foot Frenchman. It has shades of the "Stifle Tower" from Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, but it has its own shtick added to it.
So far this season, Sarr is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Wizards, making him one of the better first-year players in the league. Considering the fact that he is only 19 years old, he should have a bright future in the league for many years to come.
As the first top-three pick in the Wizards rebuild, Sarr has the chance to become a true centerpiece for the franchise moving forward, especially if he continues to play along this trajectory.
Sarr still has a long way to go towards living up to the legacy of the "Big Eiffel," but if he continues to play like the has in the first few months of the season, the nickname could begin to catch on.
Sarr and the Wizards will return to the court tomorrow as they travel back to D.C. for a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
