Suns vs. Wizards Preview: Homecoming For Some
The Washington Wizards are back on the floor tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns, who have a lot of ties to the nation's capital.
Washington is a homecoming for legendary superstar Kevin Durant, who grew up in the area. On top of that, the Suns have Tyus Jones, who served as the Wizards point guard last season, Monte Morris, who was with Washington in 2022-23, and of course, Bradley Beal, who spent over a decade to begin his career with the Wizards.
However, Beal is unlikely to play in his lone trip to the nation's capital on the season as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. He is joined by big man Jusuf Nurkic, who is out sick tonight.
This could be an opportunity for the Wizards to capitalize and pick up a rare win, especially considering the fact that they have had two full nights of rest since their last game, a loss on Monday night to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Suns vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Thursday, January 16, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Suns vs. Wizards Injury Report
Phoenix Suns
- SG Bradley Beal (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
- C Nick Richards (QUESTIONABLE - trade)
- C Jusuf Nurkic (OUT - illness)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Suns vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Phoenix Suns
- PG Tyus Jones
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Ryan Dunn
- PF Kevin Durant
- C Mason Plumlee
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!