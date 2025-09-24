Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Khris Middleton
Continuing our player grade series ahead of media day, we have Khris Middleton next on the list. Although Middleton did not start the season in Washington, he played a decent amount of games with the squad after being traded before the deadline. At the age of 33, Middleton played for his third NBA team with the Washington Wizards. He was previously with the Detroit Pistons during his rookie season and then with the Milwaukee Bucks for 12 seasons.
Middleton may not be a game-changer and a player that gets the Wizards to the playoffs, but he has something no one else on the squad has. He won a championship in Milwaukee. Middleton was brought to help establish a winning culture, along with getting Kyle Kuzma off the team. The former Buck is also on an expiring contract, which could help the squad in the future when it is time to extend players like Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington.
It is still worth looking back at his stats and his overall impact on the squad, and giving him a grade for his short stint with the Wizards at the end of the season.
Statistics:
- 10.7 points per game
- 3.7 rebounds per game
- 3.4 assists per game
- 1.3 steals per game
- 1.4 turnovers per game
- 41.3 percent shooting from the field
- 27.7 percent shooting from three-point point
Statistics Summary:
It is important to note that these stats are only from his time with the Wizards; these do not include games from his time with the Bucks. With that out of the way, the stats are not horrible. Middleton is reaching the end of his career, so any decent production from him is considered a positive. He rarely turned the ball over and was still a good player out on the perimeter on defense.
His shooting percentages are not significant, though. 41.3 percent from the field is a good number, but his three-point shot was abysmal. 27.7 percent shooting from distance is never a good number, especially for someone taking 3.4 three-pointers a night.
Accolades:
- Helped shed a bad contract
- Brought in AJ Johnson with him
- Three-time All-Star
- 2021 NBA Champion
Final Word:
Middleton was decent, plain and simple. He is not someone the team is looking to carry long-term, and that is okay. He can be used in trades to obtain a second-round pick and a young gun. His actual value lies in establishing a ring culture in DC and potentially turning Sarr into a leader for this Wizards squad. Overall, he is doing what is asked, and that is fine. He is neither exceptional nor horrible, but just average.
Grade: C
Make sure you bookmark the Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!