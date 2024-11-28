Wizards Get Brutal Record Prediction
The Washington Wizards have the league's worst record at 2-15 after losing 13 consecutive games to start the month of November.
While there are other teams that have struggled alongside the Wizards, not many have an outlook as poor as theirs at the moment.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale predicted every team's final record and believes that the Wizards will go 14-68 for the league's worst mark.
"Washington for the most part is doing its best wins-are-lame impression, its recent attempt to showcase a healthy Malcolm Brogdon notwithstanding. Trades are inevitable. Granted, this could make the Wizards better. Some of their brightest spots remain the kids—Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, specifically," Favale writes. "Really, though, it doesn't matter. The Wizards are built to lose en masse as currently constructed. And they do not look prepared to disappoint. They have the league's worst defense by over a mile, and they've got a real shot to Charlotte Bobcat (i.e. finish 30th in points per possession at both ends of the floor) if the Portland Trail Blazers start making any shots whatsoever."
If the final record holds, the Wizards will win just 12 of their remaining 65 games, which may even be a stretch at this point.
The Wizards are outmatched in almost nearly every game they play simply because they aren't built to win this season. The Wizards can make developments and strides without winning games, but if the losses begin to pile up, things could get dicey as the season rolls along.
The Wizards will look to snap this league-worst losing streak on Saturday when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.
