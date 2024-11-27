Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Jordan Poole Status Revealed vs. Clippers

Jordan Poole has an update from the injury report for the Washington Wizards.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) and Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) defend in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Capital One Arena, and their chances of winning and snapping a 12-game losing streak may have just increased.

According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Wizards point guard Jordan Poole will be available for the team after missing the last two games against the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls with a hip injury.

Poole, 25, is averaging 21.2 points per game so far this season for the Wizards. That mark is a career-high for the sixth-year pro out of Michigan.

With Poole back in the lineup, he is set to play alongside veteran Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt while rookie Bub Carrington heads back to the second unit.

Perhaps Poole's rest will help the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back as the team has a fresh body that can help eat up a lot of minutes. The Wizards are seeking their first win in the month of November after losing 12 consecutive games.

Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight against James Harden and the Clippers. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

